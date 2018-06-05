Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,487
Paramount Reveals The Possible Identity Of The Mysterious Seeker From Transformers: B


Official Blog of Viacom (parent company of Paramount Pictures) has revealed the possible identity of the mysterious F-4*Seeker from the Teaser Trailer for the upcoming Travis Knight movie;*Transformers: Bumblebee. Very much like the skillful Seeker, the info went under our radar due to all the entertainment news which popped up, following the release of the trailer. The name was in debate ever since his first look. A recent article from Entertainment Weekly even stated that they’ve kept the Decepticon names all hush-hush. The Viacom post also stated: “Before The Last Knight or the Age of Extinction, before Decepticons started &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Paramount Reveals The Possible Identity Of The Mysterious Seeker From Transformers: Bumblebee Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 04:25 PM   #2
Scrapmaker
Heavy Weapon
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 601
Re: Paramount Reveals The Possible Identity Of The Mysterious Seeker From Transformer
Was there ever any doubt?
Old Today, 04:42 PM   #3
Yonoid
Titanium
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,240
Re: Paramount Reveals The Possible Identity Of The Mysterious Seeker From Transformer
Slow news days
