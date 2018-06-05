|
Paramount Reveals The Possible Identity Of The Mysterious Seeker From Transformers: B
Official Blog of Viacom (parent company of Paramount Pictures) has revealed the possible identity of the mysterious F-4*Seeker from the Teaser Trailer
for the upcoming Travis Knight movie;*Transformers: Bumblebee. Very much like the skillful Seeker, the info went under our radar due to all the entertainment news which popped up, following the release of the trailer. The name was in debate ever since his first look. A recent article from Entertainment Weekly even stated that they’ve kept the Decepticon names all hush-hush. The Viacom post also stated: “Before The Last Knight or the Age of Extinction, before Decepticons started » Continue Reading.
