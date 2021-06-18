Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible first look at Kingdom Red Alert
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,678
Possible first look at Kingdom Red Alert


Thanks to TFW board member Yoshimon7, we have what may be our first look at the long-rumored Kingdom Red Alert. A redeco/remold of Kingdom Sideswipe, Red Alert looks very faithful to his G1 incarnation indeed. Of course, this has still not been confirmed to be real so take it with a grain of salt until we know for sure. Until that, you can check it out and decide for yourself after the jump!

The post Possible first look at Kingdom Red Alert appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Titans Return Metroplex Sealed Brand New Original Owner Titan Class Transformer
Transformers
Paw Patrol Lot Of 6 Figures Skye Marshall Rubble Chase, assorted model.
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Voyager Class Sky-Byte
Transformers
75 FIGURE LOT - Vintage & Modern, TRANSFORMERS, TMNT, Marvel, DC, Power Rangers
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformer Dreadlock ( Tomy, Takara?)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:16 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.