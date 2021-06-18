|
Possible first look at Kingdom Red Alert
Thanks to TFW board member Yoshimon7, we have what may be our first look at the long-rumored Kingdom Red Alert. A redeco/remold of Kingdom Sideswipe, Red Alert looks very faithful to his G1 incarnation indeed. Of course, this has still not been confirmed to be real so take it with a grain of salt until we know for sure. Until that, you can check it out and decide for yourself after the jump!
