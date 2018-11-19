|
Flame Toys IDW Autobot Megatron Revealed
Thanks to the Flame Toys twitter account
, we have our first look at their officially licensed, highly-articulated IDW Megatron figure! Like other Flame Toys pieces, this Megatron is not transformable. However he makes up for it with a large amount of articulation, detail, and no doubt diecast parts. It also helps that at this point in his life, Megatron isn’t known for his alt mode, nor is he fond of it. Naturally, this particular Megatron design features an Autobot insignia on his chest which is perfect for fans of the More Than Meets The Eye comic series. No pricing » Continue Reading.
