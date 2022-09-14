Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Crasher & Shadowstrip Ne
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,931
Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Crasher & Shadowstrip Ne


Via In Demand Toys website we have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Crasher &#038; Shadowstrip. We have a clear look at the packaging, robot and alt mode of the next Velocitron Deluxes. Both Crasher and Shadowstrip*were found recently at New Zealand retail*a few days ago. Shadowtrip is an elegant black and gold redeco of the Legacy Dragtrip mold inspired by the unreleased G2 Dragstrip colors and*Crasher is a redeco with a new head of the War For Cybertron Mirage mold. We are yet to see an official reveal &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Crasher & Shadowstrip New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 2,657
Re: Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Crasher & Shadowstri
It's definitely a new paint job, but we all confirmed previously that Crasher's head is the 2nd use - 1st use was on the Siege Fan-vote 3-pack's "Holo-Mirage"
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.