Via In Demand Toyswebsite we have our first stock images of the new*Transformers Velocitron Speedia 500 Collection Wave 2 Deluxe Crasher & Shadowstrip. We have a clear look at the packaging, robot and alt mode of the next Velocitron Deluxes. Both Crasher and Shadowstrip*were found recently at New Zealand retail*a few days ago. Shadowtrip is an elegant black and gold redeco of the Legacy Dragtrip mold inspired by the unreleased G2 Dragstrip colors and*Crasher is a redeco with a new head of the War For Cybertron Mirage mold. We are yet to see an official reveal » Continue Reading.