with a mix of good and bad news concerning their Mega Action Series Megatron, the follow up to their enormously cool Optimus Prime. The bad news is the figure has been delayed from his original intended December 2017 release to a February / March 2018 release, this being due to a production delay at the manufacturer level. The good news is they have shared a handful of images of the final production sample of the figure, giving a good account of its paint detailing, finish, and LED features. Check out the images » Continue Reading.
