Old Today, 03:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,415
IDW March 2018 Transformers Solicitations


PreviewsWorld have updated their catalog with the details of IDW’s comics coming in March 2018. March 2018 is bringing lots of good stuff including Optimus Prime 17 and Lost Light 16, continuing each respective series ongoing story arcs, Transformers VS Visionaries 4, and the Redemption of the Dinobots trade paperback. There is also the Free Comic Book Day Unicron issue 0 comic, with the cover artwork noticeably blocking out the bottom left corner – so there’s someone stood down there we’re not meant to see yet. The solicit for this one also teases the end of a universe – &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW March 2018 Transformers Solicitations appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



