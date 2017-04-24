Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Episode Descriptions


French TV listing site programme-tv.net have listed episode descriptions (in French) for the first* Transformers Robots In Disguise Combiner Force episode.* On top of this, it is set to start airing tomorrow on Gulli in France! 2005 Boards member SeanTF1967 let us know and we have the Google Translated text after the break! Season 4 – Episode 1 The Transformers Robots In Disguise face new threats and join forces. While the Bee Team is confronted with a dangerous Stunticon capable of attacking it with missiles, Grimlock, the big arm of the group, proposes to the team to learn combat &#187; Continue Reading.

