Transformers The Last Knight Throw Blanket Found



Thanks to 2005 Boards member Rookbartley for sharing his find at Wal-Mart this morning.* He ran across a Transformers The Last Knight fleece throw blanket.* It features artwork with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Sqweeks.* It was just over 10 dollars and measures 40 x 50 inches (102 cm x 127 cm).* Check it after the break and hit your stores to get your own Silky Soft Throw!



