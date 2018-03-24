Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,961

Power of the Primes Predaking in-hand images



Hail to the Predaking! Via



The post







More... Hail to the Predaking! Via Norab on Weibo , we have some in-hand images of the Titan Class Power of the Primes Predaking. These images show Predaking striding commandingly through fields of long grass, posing contemplatively on a rock, and commanding the high ground from the safety of a park bench. Yes, these are also pics take outside which means natural lighting, and a good sense of how the finished figure will look in our collections. Check them out attached to this post.The post Power of the Primes Predaking in-hand images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.