Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*shadow panther*we can report our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberberse Deluxe Dinobot Slug at US retail. This figure is a completely new mold of the Dinobot warrior based on this new Cyberverse design. This figure features a better range of articulation,
detail and a more complex transformation compared to other Cyberverse figures. Slug was found at Piscataway Target in New Jersey. Slug is part of the latest Cyberverse Deluxe figures together with re-releases of Bumblebee, Arcee and Starscream. Happy hunting!
