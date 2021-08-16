Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:20 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberberse Deluxe Dinobot Slug Found At US Retail


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member*shadow panther*we can report our first US sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberberse Deluxe Dinobot Slug at US retail. This figure is a completely new mold of the Dinobot warrior based on this new Cyberverse design. This figure features a better range of articulation, detail and a more complex transformation compared to other Cyberverse figures. Slug was found at Piscataway Target in New Jersey. Slug is part of the latest Cyberverse Deluxe figures together with re-releases of Bumblebee, Arcee and Starscream. Happy hunting!

