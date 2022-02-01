|
Re: Kingdom Versus t30 Waspinator Review
Good review. As somebody who literally owned EVERY SINGLE WASPINATOR EVER, I have vast experience with the mold. I was disappointed Kingdom doesn't lock together the way I would like in robot mode. T30 isn't always super stable either.
I like the T30 mold more in terms of look and playability. What has always driven me crazy, though, is that the wings aren't poseable in an "up" position due to the gimmick. That's the perfect Waspinator display and it drives me. I ended up usually displaying any version of the T30 mold with wings "down" so as to not take up the entire shelf.
Still, Kingdom is a very solid toy and enjoyable. It's odd how figures like Waspy here and SS86 Perceptor basically just "redo" the last version of the toy just slightly different.
Albeit trying to transformer Waspinator out of wasp mode, I shattered one of his legs right off. So that's a minus... wtf