Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,193

Footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts Shown At Cinemacon 2022



To our surprise, a very brief early footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts*was shown a the recent*Cinemacon 2022 event. Some lucky attendants were able to watch the scenes and commented some details on social media platforms. Read on for some highlights: It was only 12 seconds of footage. No dialogue. It started with a*shot of Optimus Prime turning around Optimus, Bumblebee, and Arcee were shown. Arcee was seen in her robot mode hanging off the side of a vehicle with a giant gun. Arcee looks reminiscent of classic G1 Arcee (viewers opinion). Optimus Prime looked very similar to what



The post







More... To our surprise, a very brief early footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts*was shown a the recent*Cinemacon 2022 event. Some lucky attendants were able to watch the scenes and commented some details on social media platforms. Read on for some highlights: It was only 12 seconds of footage. No dialogue. It started with a*shot of Optimus Prime turning around Optimus, Bumblebee, and Arcee were shown. Arcee was seen in her robot mode hanging off the side of a vehicle with a giant gun. Arcee looks reminiscent of classic G1 Arcee (viewers opinion). Optimus Prime looked very similar to what » Continue Reading. The post Footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts Shown At Cinemacon 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________