Super_Megatron
Footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts Shown At Cinemacon 2022


To our surprise, a very brief early footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts*was shown a the recent*Cinemacon 2022 event. Some lucky attendants were able to watch the scenes and commented some details on social media platforms. Read on for some highlights: It was only 12 seconds of footage. No dialogue. It started with a*shot of Optimus Prime turning around Optimus, Bumblebee, and Arcee were shown. Arcee was seen in her robot mode hanging off the side of a vehicle with a giant gun. Arcee looks reminiscent of classic G1 Arcee (viewers opinion). Optimus Prime looked very similar to what

The post Footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts Shown At Cinemacon 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



RNSrobot
Re: Footage from Transformers Rise of the Beasts Shown At Cinemacon 2022
k
