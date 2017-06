Spotify Promotion Reveals the Main Theme for Transformers: The Last Knight?

A new quiz game has appeared on the official website for Transformers: The Last Knight titled*"Calling All Autobots," and it might reveal the main musical theme for the movie. When the screen first loads up you are greeted by an animated Bumblebee strolling onto the scene as "Cake by the Ocean" by DNCE plays. The quiz consists of five multiple choice questions to help figure out who your "ride or die" is. After selecting an answer for a question, Bumblebee blasts a song on the radio which correlates to the choice you made as he dances along to the