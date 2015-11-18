Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Autobot Alliance Experience: December Opening in China


Covered in these very pages since 2015, including an update just two weeks ago about its score’s composer, we bring you news that the Transformers Autobot Alliance Interactive Exhibition finally opens this December in Chongqing’s Shin Kong Place! Transformers Autobot Alliance is the first exhibit of its kind to showcase the larger-than-life robots, as well as special effects, reflex tests, virtual reality, motion sensing, and other features surrounding the brand, staying true to the tagline “More than Meets the Eye.” Fans will even have the chance to learn the Transformers language and decode missions throughout the exhibit. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Autobot Alliance Experience: December Opening in China appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



