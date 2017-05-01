Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,504
Transformers: The Last Knight Argos Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime Revealed?


User*Carnivius_Prime on Seibertron has posted what looks as though an Argos (UK) Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime. The figure in question is a repaint of Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Voyager Class Optimus Prime with a red Shield and a red Sword to match its red colored tires. However, we emphasize on the fact that Argos tend to make mistakes on their listings and may even accidentally feature knock-offs. Even on the same listing, Voyager Class Megatron is listed as a Legion. Therefore, take this info with a grain of salt. Then again, we should not forget the TRU Exclusive &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Argos Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



