Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,504

Transformers: The Last Knight Argos Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime Revealed?



User*Carnivius_Prime on Seibertron has posted what looks as though an Argos (UK) Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime. The figure in question is a repaint of Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Voyager Class Optimus Prime with a red Shield and a red Sword to match its red colored tires. However, we emphasize on the fact that Argos tend to make mistakes on their listings and may even accidentally feature knock-offs. Even on the same listing, Voyager Class Megatron is listed as a Legion. Therefore, take this info with a grain of salt. Then again, we should not forget the TRU Exclusive



The post







More... User*Carnivius_Prime on Seibertron has posted what looks as though an Argos (UK) Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime. The figure in question is a repaint of Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Voyager Class Optimus Prime with a red Shield and a red Sword to match its red colored tires. However, we emphasize on the fact that Argos tend to make mistakes on their listings and may even accidentally feature knock-offs. Even on the same listing, Voyager Class Megatron is listed as a Legion. Therefore, take this info with a grain of salt. Then again, we should not forget the TRU Exclusive » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Argos Exclusive Voyager Class Optimus Prime Revealed? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________