Transformers: Robots In Disguise showrunner Adam Beechen confirmed (via Twitter
) that the previously revealed
26 Episode Count for Season 03 (04?) is correct. Additionally, Mr. Beechen stated that ‘Starscream Arc’ falls under Season 2. However, there is a slight dispute regarding how Cartoon Network handles the seasons, since*the Starscream Arc is renamed as Season 3 and Combiner Force is renamed as Season 4 for the network. We thank our 2005 Boards Members*SeanTF1967 and IceMagnus for bringing us the news.
