David Kaye's BW Megatron Christmas YT greeting - going live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Today, 05:23 PM
Outtsyder
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 529
David Kaye's BW Megatron Christmas YT greeting - going live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
Exactly what it says on the tin (well, subject line). And like last year, I contributed the lyrics to this upcoming work, so hope it meets expectations when you see it!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sr1ESjSt0ac
Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/
Written works on Archive Of Our Own - ScorpionsHeart
https://archiveofourown.org/users/Sc...ScorpionsHeart
Feedback thread:
https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913
"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
