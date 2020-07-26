|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 4
TFW2005 is everywhere! Time to report the new Transformers toys sightings around the globe. This week some new big toy hit Peruvian shelves, Sky Lynx lands in New Zealand and a big load of new products in Taiwan. Earthrise Commander Class Sky Lynx and Titan Class Scorponok in Peru
*Big toys for Peruvian fans! Both Sky Lynx and Scorponok were spotted at Phantom store in Open Plaza Angamos for*450.00 Soles ($127.97) and 850.00 Soles ($241.72) respectively. Not a bad price after all, since it would be just a bit more expensive to import them online. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/taiwan-transformers-sightings.155110/page-10#post-18123555">Masterpiece MP-49 Black » Continue Reading.
