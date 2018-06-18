|
Machinimas Power of the Primes: Episode 8 Now Online
Rather than take a wrong step and be lost within the Labyrinth of Tunnels’ catacombs for approximately 2.4 million years, tune in to “Collision Course,” episode 8 of Machinimas Power of the Primes! View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Collision Course – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
Be sure to check out our earlier*report
*on voice actor Jaime King’s “Meet The Cast” clip, review previous episodes, then share your » Continue Reading.
