Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 Sighted at US Retail



Thanks to the a user over on the Transformers subreddit, we have confirmation of our first sighting of the highly-anticipated wave 6 of Studio Series voyagers! This wave contains voyagers Optimus Prime from the Bumblebee movie and Rampage from Revenge of the Fallen, the latter being the first component of Devastator available. Allegedly these two were spotted at a Walmart all the way down in this newsie’s home state of Florida, the last place one would expect to find a first sighting, but we don’t have any official confirmation of that. However we can see another Bumblebee movie voyager and



Thanks to the a user over on the Transformers subreddit, we have confirmation of our first sighting of the highly-anticipated wave 6 of Studio Series voyagers! This wave contains voyagers Optimus Prime from the Bumblebee movie and Rampage from Revenge of the Fallen, the latter being the first component of Devastator available. Allegedly these two were spotted at a Walmart all the way down in this newsie's home state of Florida, the last place one would expect to find a first sighting, but we don't have any official confirmation of that. However we can see another Bumblebee movie voyager and





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. FREE PARKING For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/