Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Revealed

Flame Toys have updated their Twitter with yet another product update, this time with a full color image of their Furai Action Leo Prime figure! We've seen prototypes of a Furai Model version of this character in the past, but it seems as though for now we'll be getting just an Action version. The figure comes with a large energy sword with sheath and a cloth cape. It also seems to come with a large, detachable lion head shield with cannons on the underside, but that functionality remains to be seen. Pricing and other release info are yet to