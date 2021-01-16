|
Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Revealed
Flame Toys have updated their Twitter
with yet another product update, this time with a full color image of their Furai Action Leo Prime figure! We’ve seen prototypes of a Furai Model version of this character in the past, but it seems as though for now we’ll be getting just an Action version. The figure comes with a large energy sword with sheath and a cloth cape. It also seems to come with a large, detachable lion head shield with cannons on the underside, but that functionality remains to be seen. Pricing and other release info are yet to » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca