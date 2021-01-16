Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,009
Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Revealed


Flame Toys have updated their Twitter with yet another product update, this time with a full color image of their Furai Action Leo Prime figure! We’ve seen prototypes of a Furai Model version of this character in the past, but it seems as though for now we’ll be getting just an Action version. The figure comes with a large energy sword with sheath and a cloth cape. It also seems to come with a large, detachable lion head shield with cannons on the underside, but that functionality remains to be seen. Pricing and other release info are yet to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Action Leo Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



