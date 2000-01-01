Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:04 AM   #1
Duokaiser
Join Date: Nov 2020
Location: Richmond BC
Wanted: Siege Omega Supreme
Good day!
Im In search of the WFC omega supreme to complete
My collection. Thank you!
Today, 12:10 AM   #2
tmac2k2
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga
Re: Wanted: Siege Omega Supreme
I have one but I'm in Ontario, not BC.
