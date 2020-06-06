Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,763
Transformers Earthrise Cyclonus, Thrust, Soundwave Top Gun x Transformers Top Maveri


Via Weibo*we have some unexpected reveals to share with you. We have ou first look at the*Transformers Earthrise Cyclonus, Thrust, Soundwave Top Gun x Transformers Top Maverick. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Cyclonus, Thrust, Soundwave Top Gun x Transformers Top Maverick appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Super_Megatron is offline
Old Today, 10:16 AM   #2
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 168
Re: Transformers Earthrise Cyclonus, Thrust, Soundwave Top Gun x Transformers Top Ma
curious to see the top gun maveric, does it come with a volley ball and questionable sexuality?
UsernamePrime is offline
Old Today, 10:35 AM   #3
DanicusTF(cdn)
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Aug 2007
Location: Sydney, Nova Scotia
Posts: 548
Re: Transformers Earthrise Cyclonus, Thrust, Soundwave Top Gun x Transformers Top Ma
I’m trying to see if that Soundwave is remolded at all... but it looks like he still has landing gear from his Siege alt mode. He may be just a straight up repaint.
DanicusTF(cdn) is online now
