New Transformers Cyberverse Revealed ? Alpha Trion, Gnaw, Spark Armor Figures


Thanks to the Transformers official Facebook page we have a nice load of official images of upcoming Transformers Cyberverse figures. Some of these were revealed the other day, but we now have some additional information such as the name of the assortment and some new announcements as well. These new toys could also give as inclination to what we could see in the recently announced Season 2 of Cyberverse! Included in this update: Ark Power Optimus Prime Spark Armor Elite Class Megatron Spark Armor Elite Class Bumblebee Spark Armor Elite Class Optimus Prime Ultimate Grimlock Ultra Alpha &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Transformers Cyberverse Revealed – Alpha Trion, Gnaw, Spark Armor Figures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



