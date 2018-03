Daniel Riordan to attend TFNation 2018

TFNation have announced their second voice actor guest for their 2018 show. We are proud to announce that*Daniel Riordan will be making his UK Transformers convention debut! Daniel Riordan is a voice actor a few of us might not be familiar with, but he stands in auspicious company with Frank Welker, David Kaye, Corey Burton, and Hugo Weaving as one of the men behind the malevolent*Megatron – more specifically, his 2001-2 incarnation from the real first Robots in Disguise (aka Car Robots). Given that he also voiced Megatron's evolved form,*Galvatron, that gives him the unique distinction of having voiced