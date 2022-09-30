Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Hasbro Pulsecon 2022 ? Transformers Panel Round-Up


Hasbro Pulsecon 2022 is officially underway and the Transformers Brand Panel has just wrapped.* Read on to check out pics from the streams and a text overview of all the new goodies shown off.* We’ll update this post over time with additional information and refinements! # # # Panel starts with toy reveals Legacy Evolution logo full reveal Evolution poster/box art revealed Core class Dinobots Core Class Slug revealed Dinobots have gimmick Core Dinobots are animation deco-focused Evolution packaging showed (Slug) Evolution art has Leo Prime, Armada Prime, various Junkions, Tarn face, Hot Shot, etc. Core Class Sludge revealed Core &#187; Continue Reading.

Today, 02:57 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: Hasbro Pulsecon 2022 ? Transformers Panel Round-Up
Damn, now that's a lot to take in. Probably skipping all the core class figures, but everything else is a must buy. My poor wallet
Today, 03:00 PM   #3
canprime
Re: Hasbro Pulsecon 2022 ? Transformers Panel Round-Up
Well there was some nice surprises:


Scraphook. Another Junkion is always a good thing, and the fact that he is a Weaponizer?? So great.


Core class Volcanicus. Good idea to get us 6 Dinobots in a year, and then adding in the combiner gimmick?? Great!! Hopefully this is a better take than the CW version.


Lio Convoy/Leo Prime. Definitely better than I expected, and looks great.


From that artwork I am hoping we something big from that picture of the Nemesis and Quintesson ship. Titan class please??
