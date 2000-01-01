Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
down_shift
Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Build A Figure Wave 1 Released at Retail
Thanks to Matt McNally for letting us know that the new Transformers Cyberverse B.A.F. Wave 1 figures have been found at Canadian retail. These Deluxe scale figures are a VAST improvement compared to the start of the line, and include parts to a "Build A Figure" - a non-transformable McAdams in this case, spread out over two waves.

These figures were found at a Toys R Us in Burlington, and retail for a steep $29.99 + taxes.

Happy Hunting!
Click image for larger version Name: received_2311062659185174.jpg  
Tonestar
Re: Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Build A Figure Wave 1 Released at Retail
I spotted them at a TRU in Whitby earlier today as well.
