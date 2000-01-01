down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 5,142

Transformers Cyberverse Adventures Build A Figure Wave 1 Released at Retail Thanks to Matt McNally for letting us know that the new Transformers Cyberverse B.A.F. Wave 1 figures have been found at Canadian retail. These Deluxe scale figures are a VAST improvement compared to the start of the line, and include parts to a "Build A Figure" - a non-transformable McAdams in this case, spread out over two waves.



These figures were found at a Toys R Us in Burlington, and retail for a steep $29.99 + taxes.



