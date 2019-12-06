Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe Class Roadbuster, Shatter, and Bumblebee Revealed.


Thanks to Preview Wold we have our first look at upcoming Deluxe Class figures, Roadbuster (Dark Of The Moon), Shatter (Jet alt form, Bumblebee), and Bumblebee (Jeep alt form, Bumblebee). According to the listing they will be out April 2020. “From Hasbro Toy Group.*Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate*Transformers*collection with Studio Series figures, inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe. Figure feature vivid, movie-inspired deco and converts from robot to Vehicle mode! Remove backdrop to showcase the*Transformers*in scenes from the movies. Includes detailed weapon accessories. For &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe Class Roadbuster, Shatter, and Bumblebee Revealed. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



