Studio Series Wave 9 Deluxe Class Roadbuster, Shatter, and Bumblebee Revealed.
Thanks to Preview Wold
Thanks to Preview Wold we have our first look at upcoming Deluxe Class figures, Roadbuster (Dark Of The Moon), Shatter (Jet alt form, Bumblebee), and Bumblebee (Jeep alt form, Bumblebee). According to the listing they will be out April 2020. "From Hasbro Toy Group. Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate Transformers collection with Studio Series figures, inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe. Figure feature vivid, movie-inspired deco and converts from robot to Vehicle mode! Remove backdrop to showcase the Transformers in scenes from the movies. Includes detailed weapon accessories.
