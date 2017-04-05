Entertainment Earth has a new listing for*Transformers: The Last Knight Role Play Items. The items include Optimus Prime’s Sword and Bumblebee’s Cannon. While there isn’t any available image for the cannon, the sword however seems to be a direct repaint of the Transformers: Age Of Extinction Optimus Prime Deluxe Light and Sound Sword
. Therefore we can assume the cannon would be the same. According to the official description, the sword measures about 25-inches long and the*cannon about 11-inches long x 5-inches wide. Check out the listings at EE: Transformers The Last Knight Optimus Sword
