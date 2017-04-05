Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,305
Order Listings Shown for Takara LG Hot Rodimus, Kup and Sharkticon


Takara has been quiet on the Legends front, an observation made by many fans. This morning however, we were welcomed with order listings revealing new Takara Legends: LG44 Sharkicon &#38; Sweep LG45 Target Master Hot Rodimus LG46 Target Master Kup They are scheduled to release in September. The original information seems to have originated from Loopaza Mega Store. Some of our TFW members have pointed out the translation actually shows Kup and Hot Rodimus listed as Targetmasters. Does this indicate remolding, or simply the Titan vehicles we’ve seen for the Titans Return line? Also worth mentioning in these new order &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Order Listings Shown for Takara LG Hot Rodimus, Kup and Sharkticon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
