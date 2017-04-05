Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,305

Order Listings Shown for Takara LG Hot Rodimus, Kup and Sharkticon



Takara has been quiet on the Legends front, an observation made by many fans. This morning however, we were welcomed with order listings revealing new Takara Legends: LG44 Sharkicon & Sweep LG45 Target Master Hot Rodimus LG46 Target Master Kup They are scheduled to release in September. The original information seems to have originated from Loopaza Mega Store. Some of our TFW members have pointed out the translation actually shows Kup and Hot Rodimus listed as Targetmasters. Does this indicate remolding, or simply the Titan vehicles we’ve seen for the Titans Return line? Also worth mentioning in these new order



