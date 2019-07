Today, 02:32 PM #1 hupla Generation 2 Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Toronto Posts: 177 TFcon transformers and misc sales!

Blitzwing 25

Alpha Trion 20

Highbrow 15

SENTINEL PRIME 20



POTP

Swoop15

Slag 15

Leader Optimus 40



CW leader MAGNUS 50



Generations INSECTICONS (mix of potp, CW and TR) 25 for all 3



Bitcoin Double punch 60

BW2 Galvatron 60



Takara rampage no missles 50



Takara exluscives Senator Ratbat 50



MARVEL LEGENDS BAF GLADIATOR HULK 70



