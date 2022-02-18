Publisher Viz Media, via their Twitter account, have just announced a new*The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Artbook*for this 2022. As you should imagine, this artbook will focus on Netflix’s War For Cybertron Trilogy cartoon (Siege, Earthtise & Kingdom). Read on for more details: Enter the thrilling world of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy with this deluxe making-of art book. The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy by Mike Avila drops Fall 2022. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on » Continue Reading.
