Yesterday, 11:51 PM
Super_Megatron
The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Artbook Announced


Publisher Viz Media, via their Twitter account, have just announced a new*The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Artbook*for this 2022. As you should imagine, this artbook will focus on Netflix’s War For Cybertron Trilogy cartoon (Siege, Earthtise &#38; Kingdom). Read on for more details: Enter the thrilling world of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy with this deluxe making-of art book. The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy by Mike Avila drops Fall 2022. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Art and Making of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy Artbook Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



