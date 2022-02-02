Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dr Wu DW-E10B Black Spray (Black G1 Seaspray) Color Prototype


We have some new*Weibo updates*from third party company Dr. Wu. They have updated images of the color prototype of their*DW-E10B Black Spray (Black G1 Seaspray). This figure is a black and gray variant of Dr Wu DW-E11 Spray Drift which is a Micromaster scale Seaspray mold (about 5 to 6 cm tall). According to the information shared in the Weibo post, this will be a limited run that will be released by March this year. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Dr Wu DW-E10B Black Spray (Black G1 Seaspray) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



