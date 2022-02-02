We have some new*Weibo updates
*from third party company Dr. Wu. They have updated images of the color prototype of their*DW-E10B Black Spray (Black G1 Seaspray). This figure is a black and gray variant of Dr Wu DW-E11 Spray Drift
which is a Micromaster scale Seaspray mold (about 5 to 6 cm tall). According to the information shared in the Weibo post, this will be a limited run that will be released by March this year. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!
.
