Planet Iacon Facebook
*let us know that Prime 1 Studios is planning to release a Nemesis Prime Statue. A very interesting repaint of the already impressive G1 Optimus Prime statue that Prime 1 Studio showed before. The impressive new deco includes a Decepticon insignia for the robot and display base, and Nemesis Prime has got a *new cool dark battle axe and it retains the LED lights on the head from previous Optimus statue. Are you impressed enough to pick it up? Let us know what you think at the 2005 boards.
The post Prime 1 Studios Nemesis Prime Statue Full Pictures.
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...