Super_Megatron
TFcon Baltimore 2021 announced: October 2224


Join us for Americas largest fan-run Transformers convention headed to Baltimore, Maryland the weekend of October 22nd to 24th, 2021 when TFcon USA will take place at the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor. Discounted hotel block information will be available shortly. Dealer bookings and registration information will also be available in the near future. We are really looking forward to hosting this event once a vaccine is in place and we can all gather together with friends again.

The post TFcon Baltimore 2021 announced: October 2224 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
