Let's see your weaponizer creations
Today, 06:21 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 375
Let's see your weaponizer creations
Curious to see if anyone else creates fun abominations with their weaponizers
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048
List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180
Video tour of my collection:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Today, 06:57 PM
#
2
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,414
Re: Let's see your weaponizer creations
Dude that is frikkin' brilliant.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050
"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
