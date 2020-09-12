Super Mod Robimus of friend site Cybertron.ca
sounds a new Gigawatt
alert for a Hugh Rookwood full wrap around Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1 retailer exclusive variant cover, now available for pre-sale
from Big Country Comics. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Hugh Rookwood (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Check out the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better » Continue Reading.
