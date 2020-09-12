Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Rookwood Issue #1 Big Coun
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,355
IDW?s Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Rookwood Issue #1 Big Coun


Super Mod Robimus of friend site Cybertron.ca sounds a new Gigawatt alert for a Hugh Rookwood full wrap around Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1 retailer exclusive variant cover, now available for pre-sale from Big Country Comics. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Hugh Rookwood (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Check out the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Great Scott! Marty McFly has just returned from the adventure of a lifetime to a new, better &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers x Back To The Future: Pre-Sale Open For Rookwood Issue #1 Big Country Comics Exclusive Variant Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Seige On Cybertron New In Box
Transformers
Transformers optimus prime War For Cybertron Siege Brand New Mint
Transformers
2004 Takara Transformers SuperLink Figure Cars Energon Micron G1 G2 tomy Skydive
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Tarantulas Transmetals 100% Complete Deluxe
Transformers
Takatoku Beet-Gadol original Beetras pre-Transformers Insecticon ULTRA RARE
Transformers
KRE-O Transformers Optimus Prime Set 30689 - Used - W/ Instructions
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.