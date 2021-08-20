|
Alien Attack Toys AAT-05 Manticore & AAT-04 (Masterpiece Scale DOTM Crowbar & Cranckc
Third party company Alien Attack Toys, via their Weibo account
, have revealed the first color renders of their new* AAT-05 Manticore & AAT-04 (Masterpiece Scale DOTM Crowbar & Cranckcase). These are promising projects which bring us movie-accurate Dark Of The Moon Dreads for the Masterpiece scale with 19 cm tall in robot mode each. The figures include all Crowbar’s and Crankcase’s weapons and guns as seen in the movie. Both are expected for release in the third quarter of 2022. One of the comments in Alien Attack Toys Weibo mentions that Hatchet (the third Dread) will be revealed soon. » Continue Reading.
The post Alien Attack Toys AAT-05 Manticore & AAT-04 (Masterpiece Scale DOTM Crowbar & Cranckcase) Color Renders
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca