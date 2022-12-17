TNation makes another
2023 guest announcement: artist, editor and writer Steve White. White is an editor and colourist in his most prominent roles, and Transformers Magazine (the whole seven year run) aside, he was the colourist for the first appearance of Death?s Head back in Transformers (UK) #113-114 and several issues since. Older readers may also know him from the 1990s Rogue Trooper series from 2000AD, and the curation of the collected volumes of paleoart, Dinosaur Art,*Dinosaur Art II and Mesozoic Art (Titan Books). Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for details about the convention?s » Continue Reading.
The post Steve White To Attend TFNation 2023
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...