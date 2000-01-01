Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,031

Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada Banshee has let us know that the Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up has already been released in Canada.



The sighting was made in Quebec at the retail price of $69.99.



Share your sightings in the Fresh of the heels of his reveal, Cybertron.ca memberhas let us know that thehas already been released in Canada.The sighting was made in Quebec at the retail price of $69.99.Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum Attached Thumbnails

TFcon's Script Reading Author

Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair. __________________