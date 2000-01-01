Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
Today, 07:42 PM
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,031
Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
Fresh of the heels of his reveal, Cybertron.ca member
Banshee
has let us know that the
Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up
has already been released in Canada.
The sighting was made in Quebec at the retail price of $69.99.
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
.
Dinobot Swoop
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montréal
Posts: 272
Re: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
It looks awesome, but at literally more than twice the $31.49 USD price currently listed on
Target's site
, it's a hard pass.
ssjgoku22
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,991
Re: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Dinobot Swoop
It looks awesome, but at literally more than twice the $31.49 USD price currently listed on
Target's site
, it's a hard pass.
If you factor in the shipping that Hasbro Pulse is charging, it's that same price.
