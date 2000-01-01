Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:42 PM   #1
Decepticon Army
King of the Obscure
Decepticon Army's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis
Posts: 2,031
Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
Fresh of the heels of his reveal, Cybertron.ca member Banshee has let us know that the Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up has already been released in Canada.

The sighting was made in Quebec at the retail price of $69.99.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: 32F3340C-9365-4B77-AE27-4607CC092626.jpg Views: 17 Size: 11.7 KB ID: 50112  
TFcon's Script Reading Author
Okay, I feel like youre referencing something and I dont get it and thats not fair.
Today, 07:48 PM   #2
Dinobot Swoop
Machine War
Dinobot Swoop's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montréal
Posts: 272
Re: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
It looks awesome, but at literally more than twice the $31.49 USD price currently listed on Target's site, it's a hard pass.
Why exclusives ?

God hates you and doesn't want you to have toys.
Today, 07:50 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Animated
ssjgoku22's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 1,991
Re: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up released in Canada
Originally Posted by Dinobot Swoop View Post
It looks awesome, but at literally more than twice the $31.49 USD price currently listed on Target's site, it's a hard pass.
If you factor in the shipping that Hasbro Pulse is charging, it's that same price.
