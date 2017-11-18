Popular stationary manufacturer*Moleskine has entered an agreement to manufacture a limited edition set of notebooks based on Hasbro Transformers Franchise. The company is famous for manufacturing similar notebooks for franchises such as Game Of Thrones, Minions, Lord Of The Rings, The Rolling Stones and many more. The first couple of books will be hitting shelves mid-2018 and preorders are available on Amazon. It comes in two variants: Heroic Autobot Optimus Prime Evil Decepticon Megatron
Product Details: Moleskine Limited Edition Notebook – Transformers Large Ruled Hard Cover Price: $24.95 Publisher: Moleskine Release Date: May 2, 2018 Language: English Check » Continue Reading.
The post Limited Edition Licensed Transformers Notebooks By Moleskine
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...