Today, 10:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,799
115 Utopia YYW-05 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron


Third party company 115-Utopia on Weibo have shared images of their new YYW-05 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron. This new kit consists of: Filler gaps for the legs (4 pieces for each leg) 2 chest fillers that also work as fillers for the truck mode. A new rusty shotgun. As usual, easy to install and use. A great alternative to improve Megatron for your Studio Series collection. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out any time soon.

The post 115 Utopia YYW-05 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



