115 Utopia YYW-05 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron
Third party company*115-Utopia on Weibo
*have shared images of their new YYW-05 Upgrade Kit For Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron. This new kit consists of: Filler gaps for the legs (4 pieces for each leg) 2 chest fillers that also work as fillers for the truck mode. A new rusty shotgun. As usual, easy to install and use. A great alternative to improve Megatron for your Studio Series collection. We still have no concrete information on price, but this kit should be out any time soon. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this » Continue Reading.
