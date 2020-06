Amandahugnkiss Machine War Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 201

How would Transformers fans feels? In the last episode of Transformers: Cyberverse that I watched, Optimus Prime called Megatron his friend so I wonder how most fans would feel if the heroic Autobots and the evil Decepticons formed an alliance with each other and the Decepticons stopped being evil.