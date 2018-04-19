|
Transformers Authentics 5 & 7 inches and Cyber Battalion Wave 2 & 3 Spotted At Peruvi
Thanks to Transformers Peru on Facebook
, we can report that Transformers Authentics 5 & 7 inches and Cyber Battalion Wave 2 & 3 were Spotted at Peruvian Retail. Transformers Authentics
*were found at Plaza Vea*Supermarket in Jockey Plaza Mall. Authentics 5-inches were sold for only 19.90 Peruvian Soles which is $6.20 and Authentics 7-inches were 39.90 Peruvian soles which is $12.40. These are very good prices for Peruvian market.* Cyber Battalion figures
*were found for the first time at Peruvian retail. Both Wave 2 with Jetfire and Prowl, and Wave 3 with Sideswipe and the highly expected Shockwave were » Continue Reading.
