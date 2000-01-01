Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone?
Today, 06:58 AM
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 51
Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone?
Not the hood part, but the section where the backside of the torso locks into place. Its like the clip isn't big enough.
How did you all fix this?
Here is my image, hopefully you can understand...
FreakNasty
Today, 07:22 AM
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,460
Re: Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone?
You can still lock the hood in place without having A and B fit together. You just have to fiddle with the angles.
Otherwise you can probably just sand things down to make them fit. The hood pegs over into the white peg on the belly area anyway, keeping things in place.
SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor!
Sun Swipe Prime
Today, 07:32 AM
FreakNasty
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Newfoundland
Posts: 51
Re: Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone?
You can still lock the hood in place without having A and B fit together. You just have to fiddle with the angles.
Otherwise you can probably just sand things down to make them fit. The hood pegs over into the white peg on the belly area anyway, keeping things in place.
I tried but the hood pushes outwards because the torso won't lock into place....Like a spring.
Oh and the white peg doesn't fit into the hood hole either lol Double wammy.
FreakNasty
