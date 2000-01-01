Today, 06:58 AM #1 FreakNasty Generation 1 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 51 Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone?



How did you all fix this?



Here is my image, hopefully you can understand...



Not the hood part, but the section where the backside of the torso locks into place. Its like the clip isn't big enough.How did you all fix this?Here is my image, hopefully you can understand... Today, 07:22 AM #2 Sun Swipe Prime Canadian Slag Join Date: Apr 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 3,460 Re: Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone? You can still lock the hood in place without having A and B fit together. You just have to fiddle with the angles.



SIDESWIPE: *grumbles* ... the greatest fighting machine in the universe and they make me a janitor! Today, 07:32 AM #3 FreakNasty Generation 1 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 51 Re: Calling all KO MP Sideswipe Owners! Torso fix: Anyone? Quote: Sun Swipe Prime Originally Posted by You can still lock the hood in place without having A and B fit together. You just have to fiddle with the angles.



Otherwise you can probably just sand things down to make them fit. The hood pegs over into the white peg on the belly area anyway, keeping things in place.

Oh and the white peg doesn't fit into the hood hole either lol Double wammy. I tried but the hood pushes outwards because the torso won't lock into place....Like a spring.Oh and the white peg doesn't fit into the hood hole either lol Double wammy.

