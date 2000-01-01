Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-Transbots Neptune
Today, 05:19 PM
Slayback
Classic
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,361
X-Transbots Neptune
X-transbots Neptune being promoted.
What's inside:
Robot*1
Bio card *1
Instruction manual *1
Gun*1
Toy head*1
Water ski attachment for mp21*1
Water effects * 2
Features of Neptune:
Robot stands 12cm , in mp series lineup
Water ski can play like carton scene interact with mp21bumblebee
Die cast joints and feet
Attached Thumbnails
