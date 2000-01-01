Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Slayback
X-Transbots Neptune
X-transbots Neptune being promoted.

What's inside:
Robot*1
Bio card *1
Instruction manual *1
Gun*1
Toy head*1
Water ski attachment for mp21*1
Water effects * 2

Features of Neptune:
Robot stands 12cm , in mp series lineup
Water ski can play like carton scene interact with mp21bumblebee
Die cast joints and feet
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: untitled.4172.jpg Views: 4 Size: 72.3 KB ID: 36370   Click image for larger version Name: untitled.4175.jpg Views: 3 Size: 76.8 KB ID: 36371   Click image for larger version Name: untitled.4180.jpg Views: 4 Size: 81.6 KB ID: 36372   Click image for larger version Name: untitled.4185.jpg Views: 3 Size: 79.3 KB ID: 36373   Click image for larger version Name: untitled.4186.jpg Views: 3 Size: 74.2 KB ID: 36374  

Click image for larger version Name: untitled.4187.jpg Views: 2 Size: 76.4 KB ID: 36375  
Good Hunting.

