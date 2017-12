down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,876

Transformers Combiner Force Activators Soundwave & Optimus Prime Released at Retail. Transformers Combiner Force Activators Soundwave with Laserbeak and Optimus Prime with Hi-Test Have been released at Canadian retail.



They were spotted at a Toys R Us in Ontario and retail for $32.99 + tax



