|
HasLab Unicron ? Order Now Or Proceed On Your Way To Oblivion
HasLab Unicron Crowdfunding has reached its goal of 8000 backers
just a few hours ago, and lucky supporters can now just wait for this massive figure to*go into production and ship by 2021. But the crowdfunding time has not ended yet, you still have some more hours until this October 6th, at 11.59 PM EST to join to the campaign
. Additionally, some of our sponsors are already closing orders, so Dare while you can with whatever payment option you decide. Don’t miss the change to add Unicron into your collection! Sponsor Links: <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/">Big Bad Toy » Continue Reading.
The post HasLab Unicron – Order Now Or Proceed On Your Way To Oblivion
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.