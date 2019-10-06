|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 1
New Transformers toys are hitting shelves in many countries aroung the globe, and 2005 Boards members share their sightings for us. This week Omega Supreme has landed in several countries as well as more Siege waves. Siege Omega Supreme In Mexico
*Via*Comunidad Transformers Mexico
*that the highly expected Titan Class Omega Supreme has been spotted at Juguetibici and Soriana stores over several cities. Siege Wave 4 Micromaters, Voyager and Deluxe & Wave 1 Titan Class Omega Supreme, MPM-09 Jazz and Cyberverse Wave 5 Battle class In Singapore –
*Omega Supreme was spotted at*ToysRUs Waterway Point. The new Masterpiece Movie » Continue Reading.
