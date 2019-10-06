Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,559
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 1


New Transformers toys are hitting shelves in many countries aroung the globe, and 2005 Boards members share their sightings for us. This week Omega Supreme has landed in several countries as well as more Siege waves. Siege Omega Supreme In Mexico *Via*Comunidad Transformers Mexico*that the highly expected Titan Class Omega Supreme has been spotted at Juguetibici and Soriana stores over several cities. Siege Wave 4 Micromaters, Voyager and Deluxe &#38; Wave 1 Titan Class Omega Supreme, MPM-09 Jazz and Cyberverse Wave 5 Battle class In Singapore –*Omega Supreme was spotted at*ToysRUs Waterway Point. The new Masterpiece Movie &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
IF EX-03s Scouts & Sniper Soundwave Perceptor NEW Iron Factory Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Masterpiece Starscream Wal-Mart Exclusive Sealed
Transformers
Iron Factory EX-16H Pink Assassin 3rd Party Transformers CW Hunter Arcee
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Exclusive Combiner Wars Dawn of the Predacus MIB (xtra)
Transformers
Transformers Botcon 2016 Dawn of the Predacus Attendee Terrorsaur Beast Wars
Transformers
TFC HERCULES (Transformers DEVASTATOR) Loose,+ RAGE OF HERCULES included
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANS FORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY & BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:18 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.