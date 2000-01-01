Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:08 AM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,915
Ener-Con 2019 on November 9th in Winnipeg!
Ener-Con returns for a one day show on Saturday November 9th @ Bord Aire Community Center in Winnipeg!

www.ener-con.webs.com

*Artwork by Xavier Basa!!!!
__________________


Ener-Con returns on Saturday November 19th for a special one day show in Winnipeg!

Visit the official Ener-Con 2019 Website for all the details!
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 01:17 AM.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:16 AM   #2
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,915
Re: Ener-Con 2019 on November 9th in Winnipeg!
Last edited by Robimus; Today at 01:24 AM.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:19 AM   #3
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,915
Re: Ener-Con 2019 on November 9th in Winnipeg!
“Wassssssspinator no like Bumblebot..........Wassssspinator fix Bumblebot!!!!!!!!!!”
For the first time at our shows Ener-Con is pleased to announce we will be offering a Transformers Custom Class in 2019! The class will be hosted by Ener-Con staff who are veteran customizers and regular participants in the in the highly successful Custom Classes offered at TFcon Toronto.

The Ener-Con Custom Class will be $20, which includes admission to Ener-Con 2019 as well as all the supplies needed to create a G1 version of Wasp, made from a G1 version of Bumblebee! As well there will be a few special surprises to further make this fun event truly unique. Class will run from 9:15 AM until roughly 11:15 AM.

There are limited slots available for this special event. To secure your spot please email enerconconvention@gmail.com to get full details.

Last edited by Robimus; Today at 01:22 AM.
Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:21 AM   #4
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,768
Re: Ener-Con 2019 on November 9th in Winnipeg!
Ok see you there
Reply With Quote
