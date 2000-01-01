“Wassssssspinator no like Bumblebot..........Wassssspinator fix Bumblebot!!!!!!!!!!”
For the first time at our shows Ener-Con is pleased to announce we will be offering a Transformers Custom Class in 2019! The class will be hosted by Ener-Con staff who are veteran customizers and regular participants in the in the highly successful Custom Classes offered at TFcon Toronto.
The Ener-Con Custom Class will be $20, which includes admission to Ener-Con 2019 as well as all the supplies needed to create a G1 version of Wasp, made from a G1 version of Bumblebee! As well there will be a few special surprises to further make this fun event truly unique. Class will run from 9:15 AM until roughly 11:15 AM.
There are limited slots available for this special event. To secure your spot please email enerconconvention@gmail.com
to get full details.