Re: Ener-Con 2019 on November 9th in Winnipeg!

For the first time at our shows Ener-Con is pleased to announce we will be offering a Transformers Custom Class in 2019! The class will be hosted by Ener-Con staff who are veteran customizers and regular participants in the in the highly successful Custom Classes offered at TFcon Toronto.



The Ener-Con Custom Class will be $20, which includes admission to Ener-Con 2019 as well as all the supplies needed to create a G1 version of Wasp, made from a G1 version of Bumblebee! As well there will be a few special surprises to further make this fun event truly unique. Class will run from 9:15 AM until roughly 11:15 AM.



There are limited slots available for this special event. To secure your spot please email



"Wassssssspinator no like Bumblebot..........Wassssspinator fix Bumblebot!!!!!!!!!!"





Ener-Con returns on Saturday November 19th for a special one day show in Winnipeg!



Ener-Con returns on Saturday November 19th for a special one day show in Winnipeg!

Visit the official Ener-Con 2019 Website for all the details!